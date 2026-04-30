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Near Cham ZG Serious accident on the A4 - motorcycle passenger (25) dies

SDA

30.4.2026 - 09:12

The motorcycle rider died in the accident.
The motorcycle rider died in the accident.
Polizei Zug

There was a serious accident on the A4 near Cham ZG on Wednesday evening. A 25-year-old female motorcycle passenger later dies in hospital, the driver is seriously injured.

Keystone-SDA

30.04.2026, 09:12

30.04.2026, 09:13

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • On the A4 near Cham, a motorcycle crashes into a slowing car after traffic has built up.
  • A 25-year-old female passenger is resuscitated but later dies of her injuries in hospital.
  • The motorcyclist is seriously injured and the cause of the accident is under investigation.
Show more

The passenger of a motorcycle died in an accident on the A4 in Cham ZG on Wednesday evening. The motorcyclist was seriously injured.

As the Zug law enforcement authorities announced on Thursday, the accident happened at 5 p.m. in heavy traffic. A car driver heading towards Lucerne had to slow down. The motorcyclist behind her then hit the rear of the car.

The 25-year-old female passenger on the motorcycle had to be resuscitated at the scene of the accident, according to the law enforcement authorities. She was then taken by the ambulance service to a hospital outside the canton, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The motorcyclist was seriously injured. He was flown by Rega to a hospital outside the canton. The 57-year-old car driver was uninjured. A care team was deployed.

The exact cause of the accident was not yet known on Thursday morning. It is being investigated under the direction of the public prosecutor's office in Zug, according to the press release. Blood and urine samples have been ordered for both the car driver and the motorcyclist.

In addition to the Zug police, the Zurich cantonal police were also deployed. Several fire departments were also called out.

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