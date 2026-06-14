Two accidents occurred during the cycling tour. BRK News

Two accidents marred a public cycling tour in the canton of St. Gallen on Sunday. A 46-year-old participant was seriously injured and had to be taken to the hospital by rescue helicopter.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Several accidents involving cyclists occurred during a public cycling tour in the canton of St. Gallen.

A 46-year-old participant was seriously injured and flown to the hospital by Rega.

The police are now investigating the exact causes of the accidents and compliance with traffic rules. Show more

Several cyclists were involved in accidents during a public cycling tour in the canton of St. Gallen.

The most serious accident occurred shortly after 12:10 p.m. between Flawileregg and Burgau. A 46-year-old cyclist was traveling toward Burgau when he collided with an oncoming car in a right-hand curve. The impact caused him to fall onto the road.

A 29-year-old female cyclist riding behind him was unable to swerve out of the way in time and collided with the bicycle lying on the ground. The 46-year-old sustained fairly serious injuries.

After receiving initial medical treatment, he was flown to the hospital by a Rega rescue helicopter. The 29-year-old cyclist sustained minor injuries and was also taken to the hospital.

A similar incident had already occurred in Krummenau that morning. There, a cyclist also collided with a car while navigating a curve. The man sustained unspecified injuries and was taken to the hospital by emergency services.

Police remind the public of traffic rules

The St. Gallen cantonal police emphasize that the event is a public cycling tour and not a bicycle race. Therefore, the usual traffic rules apply to all participants.

The route was signposted, hazardous areas were marked, and traffic control personnel were stationed at various locations. The police have launched investigations into both accidents.

In particular, they are examining whether the cyclists involved had adapted their riding to the road and traffic conditions and whether all traffic rules were followed.