At the University of Zurich, the former director of the Center for Dental Medicine comes under fire. sda

At the University of Zurich, the former director of the Center for Dental Medicine and other professors are under fire. Students and staff are making serious accusations that are leading to investigations.

No time? blue News summarizes for you There are serious allegations against two professors at the Center for Dental Medicine Zurich.

These include abuse of power, bullying and endangering patient safety.

Investigations are only now underway. Show more

Things are boiling at the University of Zurich's Center for Dental Medicine: serious allegations have been made against former director Murali Srinivasan - ranging from a toxic work culture and threats to patient safety to scientific misconduct. This is reported by the "Beobachter"

The center has now initiated proceedings and an investigation against Srinivasan and stopped Srinivasan's appointment as a full professor for the time being.

Explosive: According to research, the clinic management had been aware of the allegations for at least four years. Nevertheless, Srinivasan was promoted to overall director of the center at the beginning of 2023.

The University of Zurich refers to the ongoing proceedings and does not comment. Srinivasan himself rejects all accusations, writes the Beobachter.

"You are a nobody. I am the star here."

Former and current employees characterize Srinivasan's management style as erratic, moody and authoritarian. According to the report, he is also said to have publicly belittled employees - for example by saying: "You're nobody. I'm the star here." Loyal employees are said to have been granted benefits, while critical employees were actively hindered in their careers. Several formal complaints have been made.

Patient safety is also said to have been affected: according to the "Beobachter", videos show that expired materials such as anaesthetics or dental crowns were used. There was also an infestation of mice in parts of the clinic.

An internal survey in 2022, which gave Srinivasan poor marks, had no consequences. On the contrary: he was promoted in January 2023.

Massive abuse of power

Thomas Attin, also head of a hospital department, has also been criticized. At the end of June, several students at the University of Zurich threatened to press criminal charges against the professors concerned in a letter to the management of the Center for Dental Medicine, according to Beobachter. In addition, the university should "initiate an external investigation against Thomas Attin".

Students report unfair and arbitrary assessments, discrimination and bullying.

In the letter, they complain of a massive abuse of power which, according to them, noticeably reduces the quality of education. They call for a contact point for those affected by discrimination and bullying.

The Center for Dental Medicine has now arranged for an external review of the allegations. However, clinic director Thomas Attin strictly rejects the allegations. He emphasizes that the information was investigated "quickly, with due diligence and with the involvement of the relevant departments" and that justified complaints were always taken seriously.