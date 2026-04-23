A pastor from Neuchâtel is under investigation for serious allegations. (symbolic image) Keystone

Criminal proceedings are underway against a pastor in Neuchâtel. Several alleged victims report psychological and spiritual abuse - the accused denies the allegations.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you Criminal proceedings are underway against a pastor in Neuchâtel for coercion, exploitation of an emergency situation and defamation.

The Reformed Churches of Vaud and Neuchâtel have suspended her.

Several of those affected accuse her of "multiple abuses", including psychological, physical, financial and spiritual assaults as well as breaches of pastoral ethics.

The pastor denies the allegations and speaks of revenge by an ex-partner. Show more

According to information from "24 Heures", criminal proceedings have been initiated against a female pastor in Neuchâtel for coercion, exploitation of an emergency situation and defamation. The Protestant Reformed Churches of the cantons of Vaud and Neuchâtel suspended the woman, according to the newspaper.

According to the report, there are allegations of "multiple abuse" against her. At least three alleged victims are said to have come forward. The group Sapec, which specializes in abuse in religious contexts, claims to have collected statements from at least three victims. This concerns possible psychological, physical, financial and spiritual abuse as well as breaches of pastoral professional ethics.

Allegations relate to the time when the pastor was in Neuchâtel

The accused pastor rejects the accusations. In an interview with "Protestinfo", she explained that a former partner wanted to take revenge on her. Although she had previously provided her with therapeutic support, the relationship only began afterwards. The ex-partner contradicts this account.

According to "24 Heures", the allegations mainly concern the time when the pastor was working in Neuchâtel. The investigation was reopened after an initial decision not to prosecute.

The pastor sharply criticized the church's actions: she was suspended "from one day to the next" and considers herself wrongly accused. The presumption of innocence applies to her.