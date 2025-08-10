Both cars were totaled in the accident. Kantonspolizei St. Gallen

On Sunday, a rear-end collision involving two cars occurred on the A15 highway near Benken SG. Five people were injured, some of them seriously.

Dominik Müller

According to the St. Gallen cantonal police, a 63-year-old driver was driving with his 71-year-old co-driver on the A15 highway from Tuggen towards Reichenburg. For unknown reasons, the driver drove onto the emergency lane and stopped.

The 71-year-old passenger got out of the car and got behind the vehicle on the emergency lane. At the same time, a 38-year-old woman was driving on the highway in the same direction. In the car with her were a 26-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman.

For unknown reasons, the 38-year-old female driver crashed her car into the car standing on the hard shoulder and the 71-year-old man who had got out of the car. The man and the 41-year-old female passenger were seriously injured in the collision. The other three people sustained minor injuries.

Several rescue services and Rega transported all the injured to various hospitals. Both cars were totaled. The highway had to be completely closed for the duration of the accident investigation. A detour was signaled by the fire department.