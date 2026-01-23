Two people were killed in a head-on collision on National Highway N28 in Prättigau on Sunday afternoon. Four other people, including a child, were injured. The road remained closed for about four and a half hours.

Here's what it's all about Two cars collided head-on on Sunday afternoon between Schiers, GR, and Grüsch, GR.

The driver and a passenger in the Italian vehicle were killed, and four other people were injured.

Three rescue helicopters and several ambulances were dispatched to the scene; the cause of the accident is under investigation. Summary created with

Two people were killed in a serious head-on collision on National Highway N28 between Schiers and Grüsch on Sunday afternoon. Three other people were injured, including one woman who sustained serious injuries, according to a statement from the Graubünden Cantonal Police.

The accident occurred shortly after 3:00 p.m. A car with Swiss license plates was traveling from Davos toward Landquart when, according to initial reports, it veered into the oncoming lane on the long straight stretch of road between Schiers and Grüsch.

There, it collided head-on with an oncoming vehicle with Italian license plates. According to the police, the force of the impact lifted the other vehicle off the ground, hurled it against the guardrail between the road and the railroad tracks, and it came to a stop lying on its left side.

The driver of the Italian car and a female passenger suffered fatal injuries. Another female passenger was seriously injured. In the Swiss car, the driver, a woman, and a child sustained minor injuries. All of the injured were treated by emergency responders and taken to hospitals.

Road closed for about four and a half hours

The N28 remained closed for about four and a half hours. Traffic was rerouted via Chlusstrasse. Several ambulances, three helicopters, as well as firefighters, police, and other specialists were on the scene. According to the cantonal police, numerous bystanders provided first aid even before emergency responders arrived.

The Graubünden Cantonal Police, in collaboration with the public prosecutor's office, is investigating the exact cause of the accident.