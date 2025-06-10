One person lost their life in the accident. Kapo SG

A tragic traffic accident in the Balmenrain tunnel claimed one life: a female driver crossed into the oncoming lane and collided head-on with two other vehicles. Two people, including a small child, were injured.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 59-year-old female driver dies in a head-on collision on the A15.

Her car hit the tunnel wall and crossed into the oncoming lane.

Two other people, including a four-year-old boy, were seriously injured. Show more

A serious accident occurred in the Balmenrain Tunnel near Rapperswil-Jona SG on Monday evening. According to the St. Gallen cantonal police, a 59-year-old female driver was driving on the A15 towards Reichenburg at around 6.15 p.m. when she first hit the right-hand wall in the tunnel. Her car then veered into the oncoming lane, resulting in a serious head-on collision with two oncoming vehicles.

First she crashed head-on into a car driven by a 38-year-old woman, followed by a collision with another vehicle driven by a 28-year-old man. Despite immediate resuscitation attempts, the woman who caused the accident could not be saved - she died at the scene of the accident.

As the police told the Keystone-SDA news agency, two other people were injured in the accident. The 28-year-old driver suffered unspecified injuries and was flown to hospital by Rega helicopter. A four-year-old boy, who was in the 38-year-old driver's vehicle, also had to be taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

The A15 had to be completely closed for several hours after the accident. The exact cause of the accident is the subject of an ongoing investigation. The St. Gallen police are asking possible witnesses to come forward.