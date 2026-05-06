On the Flightradar24 platform you can see how the plane turns around. Flightradar24

A Swiss airline plane has made an emergency call over Kazakhstan. This is reported by "20 Minuten".

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Swiss flight from Seoul to Zurich has sent the emergency code 7700 over Kazakhstan, indicating a serious situation on board.

The aircraft deviated from its route and was apparently heading for a possible emergency landing in Almaty.

The exact cause of the incident is unclear; a statement from the airline is still pending. Show more

A Swiss flight from Seoul to Zurich has made an emergency call over Kazakhstan. The aircraft appears to have deviated from its planned course and could be heading for an emergency landing. This is reported by "20 Minuten".

According to flight data from the Flightradar24 portal, the plane has changed its route. Indications suggest that an airport is being approached for a possible emergency landing.

The plane landed shortly after 09:47. Screenshot

The pilot of the flight with flight number SWR123 had previously activated transponder code 7700. This code signals a general air emergency. At around 9.30 a.m. (Swiss time), the aircraft was approaching Almaty. It landed shortly after 09:47.

It is currently unclear what exactly happened on board. Swiss is still investigating.