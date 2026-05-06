A Swiss flight from Seoul to Zurich has made an emergency call over Kazakhstan. The aircraft appears to have deviated from its planned course and could be heading for an emergency landing. This is reported by "20 Minuten".
According to flight data from the Flightradar24 portal, the plane has changed its route. Indications suggest that an airport is being approached for a possible emergency landing.
The pilot of the flight with flight number SWR123 had previously activated transponder code 7700. This code signals a general air emergency. At around 9.30 a.m. (Swiss time), the aircraft was approaching Almaty. It landed shortly after 09:47.
It is currently unclear what exactly happened on board. Swiss is still investigating.