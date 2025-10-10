The woman died after the accident. (symbolic image) sda

An elderly woman was hit by a streetcar in Zurich's Kreis 12 district on Friday. She was seriously injured and later died in hospital. The police are investigating the exact circumstances of the accident.

A pedestrian was hit by a streetcar on line 7 in Zurich's Kreis 12 district on Friday lunchtime.

The pensioner was trapped under the vehicle and taken to hospital seriously injured.

Despite immediate assistance, she died a short time later. The police are looking for witnesses. Show more

A tragic accident occurred in Zurich-Schwamendingen on Friday afternoon. At around 1.15 p.m., a Flexity streetcar on line 7 was traveling along Dübendorfstrasse in the direction of Schwamendingerplatz when it collided with a pedestrian at property number 271.

According to Zurich city police, the woman wanted to cross the streetcar tracks in order to walk towards a nearby store. She was hit by the streetcar and trapped under the vehicle.

The professional fire department had to rescue the pensioner. After initial treatment by the Zurich Protection & Rescue emergency services, she was taken to hospital in a critical condition, where she died shortly afterwards from her serious injuries.

The circumstances of the accident are still unclear. The Zurich public prosecutor's office and the city police have launched an investigation. Specialists from the Accident Investigation Service and the Zurich Forensic Institute were on site to secure evidence.

The Zurich Protection & Rescue care team was called out for people who witnessed the accident.