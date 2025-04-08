The Bern police are now looking for witnesses. sda

On Sunday morning, a seriously injured man was found in the area of the A6 highway near Bern-Wankdorf. The Bern cantonal police are looking for witnesses to clarify what happened.

Sven Ziegler

The Bern cantonal police received a report shortly before 7.25 a.m. on Sunday that a person was lying on the hard shoulder on the A6 highway near the Bern-Wankdorf entrance.

The emergency services that were deployed found a seriously injured man behind the crash barrier at the highway entrance in the general direction of Zurich, coming from Papiermühlestrasse. After first aid by the emergency services, he was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The Bern cantonal police have launched an investigation under the direction of the Bern-Mittelland regional public prosecutor's office to clarify what happened. Witnesses are being sought in this connection. Anyone who was at the location in question on Saturday evening or Sunday morning and/or who observed anything is asked to call +41 31 638 81 11. An accident is currently in the foreground.