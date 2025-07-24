A dog at Securitas AG has bitten twice. (symbolic picture) Securitas AG

A Belgian shepherd dog belonging to Securitas AG has bitten twice - the last time so severely that a woman had to undergo emergency surgery. The case ends up before the administrative court, which issues a clear verdict.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Securitas AG service dog bit people severely in the face in two cases, including a female colleague, which led to an officially ordered muzzle and lead requirement.

The dog handler lodged several complaints and blamed the victims for the incidents - arguing that they had disregarded his instructions.

The Aargau Administrative Court confirmed the requirements and found that the animal posed a concrete danger, despite the fact that the victims may have been at fault. Show more

They have been an integral part of the security service for over a century: service dogs at Securitas AG. According to the company's website, the animals perform "important security services" - accompanied by "dog handler training that meets the highest standards", as the "Aargauer Zeitung" newspaper writes.

But in the case of a dog handler from Aargau, this statement now casts a shadow. Although his Belgian shepherd - a Malinois - passed both the aptitude test "without any problems" and the service dog test "with a very good rating", the exemplary four-legged friend became a case for the administrative court: the dog bit twice - with serious consequences.

First bite: parking lot scandal in Bern

The first incident occurred on August 13, 2023 at an event in the canton of Bern. Despite a clear warning, a person approached the animal - with the painful result: the Malinois bit. The veterinary service was informed, but after a temperament test and clarifications, no further action was taken. However, one recommendation was made: the dog should wear a muzzle in future when there are crowds of people.

What happened next, however, shocked even the authorities. On July 4, 2024, during filming for a commercial, the dog bit his colleague in the face while she was putting on a safety harness - so badly that she had to undergo emergency surgery. On the same day, the veterinary service reacted drastically: dogs must be kept on a lead and muzzled in public areas.

Owner resists - and points the finger at the victim

The owner of the dog lodged an appeal, first with the Department of Health, then with the Aargau Administrative Court. His argument: the dog only reacted when it felt harassed - and in both cases, the victims had not followed his instructions. "Everyone knows that you don't touch a dog without being asked," says the dog handler. In his view: no misconduct on the part of the animal, but human error.

The administrative court took a different view. Although a certain degree of fault on the part of the person concerned could not be ruled out, the danger remained. The dog had "already proven twice that it bites when it feels pressured". Children in particular are at risk. Even without a bite attack, third parties could be injured by being jumped on or jostled, according to the ruling. Conclusion: the muzzle and lead requirement remains in place - for everyone's safety.

A lesson in responsibility, safety - and the question of when a trained service dog becomes a danger.