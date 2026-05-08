Shortly before 2.30 a.m., Lucerne police received a report that two people were tampering with a parked car in Escholzmatt.
When the police arrived, the two men fled on foot. But then service dog Wasco was deployed.
According to the Lucerne police, the police dog immediately picked up a trail. This led through several neighborhoods and along country roads to a parked van. There, the officers came across a man who was immediately arrested.
Second suspect also discovered later
A second man initially fled again. According to the police, however, he was also tracked down and arrested a short time later thanks to the Wasco service dog.
The man suffered a knee injury during his escape and had to be treated in hospital. According to the police, the arrested men are a 26-year-old Algerian and a 27-year-old Moroccan.
The two men are accused of committing several thefts from parked vehicles. The investigation is being conducted by the Sursee public prosecutor's office.
In this context, the Lucerne police remind people not to leave any valuables in their cars and to always lock their vehicles completely.