Service dog Wasco led the Lucerne police to success. Polizei Luzern

After a suspected sneak-in theft in Escholzmatt, service dog Wasco tracked down two suspects on Friday night. The men initially fled on foot through neighborhoods and along country roads.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lucerne police arrested two suspected thieves in Escholzmatt.

Service dog Wasco tracked the fugitives through neighborhoods and along country lanes.

One of the suspects injured his knee during the escape and had to be treated in hospital. Show more

Shortly before 2.30 a.m., Lucerne police received a report that two people were tampering with a parked car in Escholzmatt.

When the police arrived, the two men fled on foot. But then service dog Wasco was deployed.

According to the Lucerne police, the police dog immediately picked up a trail. This led through several neighborhoods and along country roads to a parked van. There, the officers came across a man who was immediately arrested.

Second suspect also discovered later

A second man initially fled again. According to the police, however, he was also tracked down and arrested a short time later thanks to the Wasco service dog.

The man suffered a knee injury during his escape and had to be treated in hospital. According to the police, the arrested men are a 26-year-old Algerian and a 27-year-old Moroccan.

The two men are accused of committing several thefts from parked vehicles. The investigation is being conducted by the Sursee public prosecutor's office.

In this context, the Lucerne police remind people not to leave any valuables in their cars and to always lock their vehicles completely.