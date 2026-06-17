Screenshot SBB

Due to an overhead wire malfunction, rail service between Zurich Tiefenbrunnen and Meilen is restricted on Wednesday morning—several S-Bahn lines are affected.

Lea Oetiker

Due to an overhead wire malfunction, rail service on the route between Zurich Tiefenbrunnen and Meilen is restricted on Wednesday morning. The affected section is the Zurich Stadelhofen–Meilen line.

According to SBB, delays and occasional service cancellations are occurring on lines S6, S7, S16, and S20. The disruptions are expected to last until around 10:00 a.m.

Passengers are asked to check the latest service information before departure. Information regarding schedules and connections is currently subject to change.