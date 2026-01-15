A boy has died in a children's home in Brugg AG. PD

A seven-year-old boy has died in a children's home in Brugg AG. The public prosecutor's office has started an investigation, but emphasizes that there are currently no indications of a crime.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A seven-year-old boy who was being cared for in a residential group has died in a children's home in Brugg.

The public prosecutor's office has confirmed the death and is carrying out investigations, but there are currently no indications of a crime.

The people in charge of the children's home are concerned and are keeping a low profile out of consideration for the ongoing investigation. Show more

A tragic death is currently preoccupying the authorities in the canton of Aargau. A seven-year-old boy has died in a children's home in Brugg. This was confirmed by the Aargau public prosecutor's office to the "Aargauer Zeitung" newspaper. The SRF regional journal Aargau Solothurn first reported on the incident.

The boy lived in a residential group at the assisted living facility. According to previous findings, the child died when he was alone in a room. No further details of what happened were initially released.

Adrian Schuler, media spokesman for the public prosecutor's office in Aargau, confirmed the death in an assisted living facility for children in Brugg. The Brugg-Zurzach public prosecutor's office is responsible for the investigation. "At present, there are no indications of a crime," explained Schuler.

As usual, however, extensive investigations are being carried out. These included interviews and forensic measures. According to the public prosecutor's office, both police and emergency services were deployed to the scene. The public prosecutor's office did not comment on medical details or the exact course of events, citing the early stage of the investigation.

Children's home speaks of tragic accident

Those responsible for the children's home expressed their shock. Daniel Wölfle, Managing Director of the Brugg Children's Home Foundation, spoke of a "tragic accident". He did not want to give any further details at present. No further comment would be made until the investigation had been completed - also out of consideration for the victims and their personal rights.

The Brugg children's home has several residential groups as well as external residential groups and emergency places. Children and young people from difficult social backgrounds as well as young people without a parental home are cared for. The institution also runs a special day school. The children's home is part of the Brugg Children's Home Foundation, which runs other facilities in the canton of Aargau.