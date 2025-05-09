  1. Residential Customers
Persistent iron situation Several delays and cancellations at Zurich Airport

Lea Oetiker

9.5.2025

Many aircraft are currently experiencing delays at Zurich Airport.
sda

There are currently numerous delays and flight cancellations at Zurich Airport. The reason for this is the persistent low temperatures.

09.05.2025, 13:12

Many aircraft are currently experiencing delays at Zurich Airport. The reason for this, according to Zurich Airport, is the icy conditions, which make adjustments to take-off and landing operations necessary, as reported by Zurich Airport at the request of "Blick". 16 Swiss flights were canceled.

One outbound and one return flight to the following destinations are affected: Brussels, Nice, Düsseldorf, Berlin, Stuttgart, Hanover, Bologna and Frankfurt.

The problems will continue throughout the day, explains Zurich Airport.