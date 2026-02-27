The affected house in Wünnewil FR. Polizei Fribourg

A house caught fire in Wünnewil FR on Thursday evening. Several explosions were heard and residents had to be evacuated. No one was injured.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A fire broke out in a house under renovation in Wünnewil on Thursday evening, accompanied by several explosions.

Around a dozen people from neighboring buildings were evacuated as a precaution, no one was injured.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are being investigated. Show more

Shortly after 9.20 p.m., the Fribourg cantonal police received several emergency calls: A house was on fire on Pfrundweg in Wünnewil.

According to the police, the fire broke out on Thursday evening on the upper floor of a building that is currently being renovated. Several explosions were heard on site and materials were thrown through the air.

The emergency services were deployed immediately. For safety reasons, they evacuated around a dozen people from neighboring properties. The two occupants of the affected house were not in the building when the fire broke out. No one was injured.

Affected building was "considerably damaged"

The Sense battalion fire department was able to prevent the flames from spreading to neighboring houses and brought the fire under control. A fire watch was then set up.

The evacuated residents were allowed to return to their homes in the course of the evening. However, the affected building was considerably damaged. The municipality is organizing accommodation for the two residents in collaboration with relatives.

The exact cause of the fire and the amount of property damage are the subject of ongoing investigations.