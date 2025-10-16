Hallau fire October 16, 2025 A fire broke out in Hallau SH on Thursday morning. Image: BRK News The fire engulfed a historic row of houses. Image: BRK News Around 150 firefighters are deployed. Image: BRK News The fire produces a lot of smoke. Image: BRK News The fire department fights the flames. Image: BRK News Hallau fire October 16, 2025 A fire broke out in Hallau SH on Thursday morning. Image: BRK News The fire engulfed a historic row of houses. Image: BRK News Around 150 firefighters are deployed. Image: BRK News The fire produces a lot of smoke. Image: BRK News The fire department fights the flames. Image: BRK News

A row of houses caught fire in Hallau SH on Thursday night. Several fire departments from the region and from Klettgau in Germany are in action. According to the police, no injuries have been reported so far, but the property damage is likely to be considerable.

Helene Laube

No time? blue News summarizes for you There was a major fire in Hallau SH on Thursday night with heavy smoke development.

Around 150 emergency crews from Switzerland and Germany are on site, no one was injured.

The population was asked via Alertswiss to keep windows and doors closed. Show more

Early Thursday morning at around 2 a.m., the Schaffhausen police operations and traffic control center received a report of a fire in the center of Hallau. When the first emergency services arrived, a property, part of a row of houses around 300 meters long, was already fully engulfed in flames.

According to the Schaffhausen police, a large fire brigade was immediately deployed. The Hallau-Oberhallau-Trasadingen (HOT) fire department, the Neunkirch-Gächlingen-Siblingen (Mittelklettgau) fire department, the Neuhausen Oberklettgau (NOK) fire department, the Schaffhausen fire department and the Klettgau volunteer fire department from neighboring Germany were deployed.

Operation under difficult conditions

The fire department fights the flames with three aerial ladders. A total of around 150 firefighters are deployed. Two ambulances from the Schaffhausen hospitals are on standby as a precaution, but did not have to be deployed until Thursday morning (6.30 a.m.).

No one was injured. The building affected was a total loss, the directly adjacent houses to the left and right were also damaged. According to the police, the buildings are older structures, which may have further contributed to the fire.

Warning via Alertswiss

The Alertswiss warning platform sent out a warning shortly after 3 am: Due to several fires, there was heavy smoke and a "strong, unpleasant odor". The population was asked to keep windows and doors closed and to switch off ventilation and air conditioning systems.

In addition, the affected area should be avoided as traffic in the center of Hallau is severely affected.

The fire-fighting work is still ongoing. Early this morning, the police were unable to provide any information on the cause of the fire or the amount of property damage. Investigations into the cause of the fire have been initiated.

+++Update to follow+++