In April, thousands of people demonstrated against the housing shortage in Zurich.

In pouring rain, several hundred people gathered in Zurich on Saturday afternoon for an unauthorized demonstration against rising rents and luxury renovations.

Several hundred people gathered in the city of Zurich on Saturday afternoon in pouring rain for an unauthorized housing demonstration. They were protesting against "luxury renovations, wrecking balls and rising rents".

The demo was called by the "Wohndemo-Bündnis" and left-wing alternative circles. They deliberately did not apply for a permit. "Immohaie won't ask us even if they raise our rent or demolish our homes," they wrote on the Wohndemo website.

On social media, it was said that the demo was to be "colorful, loud and creative" and that confrontation was not being sought. Nevertheless, riots were feared - partly due to the escalated pro-Palestine demonstration in Bern and an "uninvited visit" by masked activists to the offices of the homeowners' association in Zurich last week.

This is the second major housing demonstration in Zurich this year. In spring, several thousand people marched through the city and there was some damage to property. A permit was issued at the time.