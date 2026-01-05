Many injured people were taken to hospitals by ambulance on New Year's Eve in Crans-Montana. Kantonspolizei Wallis/dpa

Following the fire disaster in Crans-Montana, several seriously injured people are still fighting for their lives. Some patients are in an extremely critical condition.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Swiss hospitals are working with specialist clinics abroad to treat the victims of the Crans-Montana fire.

Details have now emerged about the condition of the patients.

Many of the victims are still in mortal danger, some are in an "extremely critical condition". Show more

New details have emerged about the medical treatment of the victims of the Crans-Montana fire disaster in Switzerland and abroad. As reported by the Aargauer Zeitung, the cantonal hospital in Aarau also treated two seriously injured people.

The hospital took part in the emergency care "as part of national solidarity". After initial surgical and intensive medical care, both patients were stabilized and then transferred to clinics in Germany and Italy that specialize in burns.

18-year-old in life-threatening condition in Berlin

An 18-year-old Swiss man from western Switzerland is currently being treated at the Trauma Hospital in Berlin. He suffered severe burns to his face and hands and is in a life-threatening condition, a hospital spokeswoman told the German Press Agency.

The young man was flown to Berlin on Saturday and his parents are on their way there. As things stand, he is the only fire victim being treated in Berlin. The transfer took place as part of the Union Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM).

In Milan, six fire victims are still in mortal danger

The situation at Milan's Ospedale Niguarda remains particularly tense. Eleven seriously injured people are currently being treated there. An internal report quoted by Corriere della Sera shows that around half of the patients are still not out of danger.

All those affected are sedated and several need artificial respiration. The doctors speak of second and third degree burns on ten to over 50 percent of the body surface. Six people are considered particularly critical, three of them extremely critical.