Following a traffic accident in Attiswil, Bern, the parties involved got into a heated altercation. The police seized several items, including an iron bar and a knife.

Here's what it's all about After a traffic accident in Attiswil, Bern, the people involved started fighting.

Two people were taken to the hospital.

The Bern Cantonal Police seized a baseball bat, an iron bar, a knife, and pepper spray.

A total of six people were detained and taken to a police station for further investigation Summary created with

Two people were injured following a traffic accident in Attiswil, Bern—not as a result of the accident itself, but because they subsequently got into a fight.

According to a statement released by the Bern Cantonal Police on Monday, a report was received shortly after 3:10 p.m. on Sunday that a traffic accident had occurred on Oltenstrasse and that several people were now attacking each other, both physically and with objects. According to the report, the emergency responders, who were dispatched immediately, found one injured person and others involved in the altercation.

A man had to be taken to the hospital by ambulance. Later, another person involved was also taken to the hospital for a checkup.

Charges for Brawling

According to initial reports, a car traveling on Oltenstrasse had collided with the side of a house in the Kirchgasse area for reasons that have yet to be determined. According to the cantonal police, two cars following behind—each carrying two passengers—stopped at the scene of the accident and exited their vehicles. This led to a physical altercation between the two groups.

According to further reports, a total of six people were detained and taken to a police station for further investigation. In addition, a baseball bat, an iron bar, pepper spray, and a knife were seized. The detained individuals are being charged with, among other things, brawling.

The Bern Cantonal Police has launched an investigation under the direction of the Emmental-Oberaargau Regional Prosecutor's Office.