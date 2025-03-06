  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Rescue operation underway Several people collapse into lake on Zugspitze

dpa

6.3.2025 - 15:14

Germany's highest peak: the Zugspitze. (archive picture)
Germany's highest peak: the Zugspitze. (archive picture)
Christoph Trost/dpa

Numerous rescue workers rush to the partly frozen Eibsee lake at the foot of the Zugspitze in spring-like weather. According to the police, several people have fallen into the water.

DPA

06.03.2025, 15:14

06.03.2025, 15:15

According to the police, several people have fallen into the partly frozen Eibsee lake at the foot of the Zugspitze. A major rescue operation is currently underway with numerous forces and a helicopter in the air, a police spokeswoman said. There was initially no information on possible casualties.

A spokesperson for the Oberland Integrated Control Center said in the early afternoon that those affected had been brought to shore. No one is currently missing. However, this could change during an ongoing operation. According to the spokesperson, three rescue helicopters, water and mountain rescuers were deployed.

More from the department

Accident in Ballwil LU. Train collides with pedestrian (29) - seriously injured

Accident in Ballwil LUTrain collides with pedestrian (29) - seriously injured

17 instead of 15 years. Man shot and dumped in lake - perpetrator must serve even longer in prison

17 instead of 15 yearsMan shot and dumped in lake - perpetrator must serve even longer in prison

Eaten without paying. Woman convicted for the 44th time - prison

Eaten without payingWoman convicted for the 44th time - prison