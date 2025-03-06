Germany's highest peak: the Zugspitze. (archive picture) Christoph Trost/dpa

Numerous rescue workers rush to the partly frozen Eibsee lake at the foot of the Zugspitze in spring-like weather. According to the police, several people have fallen into the water.

DPA dpa

According to the police, several people have fallen into the partly frozen Eibsee lake at the foot of the Zugspitze. A major rescue operation is currently underway with numerous forces and a helicopter in the air, a police spokeswoman said. There was initially no information on possible casualties.

A spokesperson for the Oberland Integrated Control Center said in the early afternoon that those affected had been brought to shore. No one is currently missing. However, this could change during an ongoing operation. According to the spokesperson, three rescue helicopters, water and mountain rescuers were deployed.