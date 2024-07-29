The cars were completely destroyed in the accident. Kapo Graubünden

There was a side-on head-on collision between two vehicles in the Viamala Tunnel on the A13 on Sunday evening. Several people were injured, including a pregnant woman.

Sven Ziegler

At 6.15 p.m., a 32-year-old Swiss man and a female passenger were driving south on the A13 from Thusis. Around 120 meters after the north portal of the Viamala tunnel, there was a head-on collision with an oncoming car driven by a 48-year-old German in a left-hand bend.

The Swiss man was trapped in the wreckage of the vehicle as a result of the collision, according to the Graubünden cantonal police. After he was freed from the car by the road rescue team from the Thusis fire station with the support of the Schams fire department, he was flown by Rega helicopter to the Graubünden Cantonal Hospital in Chur.

His pregnant passenger suffered moderate injuries and was also transferred to the cantonal hospital in Graubünden by ambulance from the Central Grisons Rescue Service. The driver of the oncoming vehicle was slightly injured and sought medical treatment on his own. A crane vehicle had to be called out to recover the two vehicles.

The A13 highway was closed in both directions for around four hours while the accident was being investigated and cleared up. Traffic was diverted via Italienische Strasse. Employees of the Graubünden Civil Engineering Office were deployed to clean the roadway. The Graubünden cantonal police are investigating the exact circumstances of the accident.