Voting Sunday promises to be exciting across the country. Voters will decide on highway expansions, changes to tenancy law and uniform funding for the healthcare system. The Federal Council and parliament may face several rejections.

A "no" vote is on the horizon for the freeway expansion bill. In the latest surveys commissioned by SRG and "20 Minuten"/Tamedia, less than half of respondents supported this bill. Six sections of freeway are to be widened at a total cost of CHF 4.9 billion.

The five projects in German-speaking Switzerland were proposed to parliament by the Federal Council. The sixth - in French-speaking Switzerland - was added by the councillors. The freeway projects would not be financed from the federal budget, but by road users via the National Roads and Agglomeration Traffic Fund.

Rental proposals in the headwind

The two tenancy law bills on owner-occupation and subletting are also in the balance. According to opinion polls, the "no" vote for both proposals increased steadily during the referendum campaign, which is an exceptional case in the formation of opinion for government proposals.

Tenants should now have to submit a written application for a sublet and landlords should have to agree to the sublet in writing. The landlord must also be notified of any change of subtenant. The new requirements for early termination due to "urgent" personal requirements are also viewed critically.

Many respondents described the new rules as unnecessary because sufficient restrictions already exist today.

Open race for uniform financing

The relatively large number of undecided respondents in the last surveys are likely to tip the balance when it comes to the uniform financing of all healthcare services. Although both surveys showed a "yes" majority, a shift in the balance towards "no" cannot be ruled out due to the non-respondents.

With the Efas proposal ("Uniform funding for outpatient and inpatient care"), the cantons and health insurance companies will pay the same amount for all medical services, with the cantons paying at least 26.9% and the insurance companies a maximum of 73.1% of the costs via the premiums. This is to be implemented from 2028 and in long-term care from 2032.

