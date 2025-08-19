A 49-year-old driver died in Lüchingen SG. Kapo SG

Within the space of a few hours, two men have died in accidents in the canton of St. Gallen. A 60-year-old e-bike rider died in Altstätten and a 49-year-old car driver died in Lüchingen. In both cases, the police are assuming medical problems.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Altstätten, a 60-year-old e-bike rider crashed early Tuesday morning and died on the spot.

On Monday afternoon, a 49-year-old man lost control of his car in Lüchingen and also died.

In both cases, the police suspect a medical problem as the cause of the accident. Show more

In the canton of St. Gallen, there have been two fatal accidents within the space of a few hours.

On Tuesday morning shortly before 6 a.m., a 60-year-old e-bike rider died on Stossstrasse in Altstätten. According to the cantonal police, the man from the canton of Appenzell Ausserrhoden lost control of his bike, presumably for health reasons. He crashed into a crash barrier at low speed and fell. Despite immediate resuscitation, he died at the scene of the accident. Stossstrasse was closed for several hours while the accident was being investigated.

Another fatal incident occurred in Lüchingen on Monday afternoon. A 49-year-old driver was traveling on Rietstrasse from Kriessern when he lost control shortly before the Herrenwiesstrasse junction, presumably due to a medical problem. The vehicle left the road, first hitting a stone and then crashing head-on into the concrete wall of a railroad underpass. Despite immediate assistance, the man could not be rescued.

The St. Gallen cantonal police are investigating both cases under the direction of the public prosecutor's office. The causes of death are being investigated at the Institute of Forensic Medicine at St. Gallen Cantonal Hospital.