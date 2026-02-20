Not for 37 years has so much snow been measured in La Creusaz in Valais on February 20th. Keystone (Symbolbild)

The La Creusaz weather station measured 235 centimetres of snow at an altitude of 1720 meters. There has never been so much snow there at this time of year in the 21st century. There were also record values elsewhere.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The La Creusaz weather station in Valais measured 235 centimetres of snow at an altitude of 1720 meters - the most in 37 years.

Record values have also been recorded at other Swiss measuring stations.

The heavy snowfall is also accompanied by a considerable avalanche risk. Show more

The La Creusaz weather station in Valais at an altitude of 1720 meters measured 235 centimetres of snow on Friday. Not for 37 years has so much snow been recorded on February 20th.

This data was published on Facebook by the Association suisse des risques naturels. The unofficial page is run on a voluntary basis and is based on data collected by the Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research (SLF).

Over the past few days, observers have recorded record values at various Swiss measuring stations, particularly in Valais. This week's heavy precipitation has not only aroused the interest of skiers.

Avalanche risk has increased considerably

For example, the Association noted the very high amount of snow at the Montana measuring station (VS). On Friday, this reached 177 centimetres at an altitude of 1590 meters and was therefore close to the record value. Within seven days, 134 centimetres of fresh snow fell at this location.

In addition to the fresh snow, the avalanche risk in the Alps was also highlighted. This was pronounced throughout the week in Valais and at times reached the highest level five in several regions.

The Salvan region, in particular the La Creusaz area and the Les Marécottes ski area, were affected. The pistes were closed at times, as were those in Crans-Montana. On Friday, the danger was between "considerable" and "major" depending on the location in Valais.