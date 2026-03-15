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Muttenz BL Several vehicles collide on the A2 - woman dies

SDA

15.3.2026 - 08:50

A serious traffic accident occurred on the A2 highway in Muttenz early Sunday morning. (symbolic image)
A serious traffic accident occurred on the A2 highway in Muttenz early Sunday morning. (symbolic image)
Keystone

A woman died in a traffic accident on the A2 highway near Muttenz BL early on Sunday morning. Several vehicles were involved in the collision.

Keystone-SDA

15.03.2026, 08:50

15.03.2026, 09:49

The accident occurred shortly before 4 a.m. on Sunday on the A2 in Muttenz in the direction of Bern/Lucerne, as reported by the Basel-Landschaft police at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency. According to the information available so far, several vehicles were involved in the collision. A younger woman died at the scene of the accident. The deceased had not yet been identified on Sunday morning.

According to the police, it is currently unclear what caused the accident. According to the police, they are investigating in all directions.

According to Alertswiss, the A2 from Basel in the direction of Bern/Lucerne was closed until the Pratteln entrance. The closure is expected to be lifted at 10 a.m., the police said in the morning.

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