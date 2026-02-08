Bernina is relocating its last Swiss production to Thailand. sda

Sewing machine manufacturer Bernina is ending production in Switzerland and relocating assembly to Thailand. One of the reasons for this is the US tariffs.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Bernina is relocating its last Swiss production to Thailand.

Up to 40 jobs are affected.

The reasons are US tariffs and the strong Swiss franc. Show more

The traditional sewing machine manufacturer Bernina is closing its last production line in Switzerland. As reported by theTages-Anzeigernewspaper, the company is relocating assembly from its headquarters in Steckborn TG to the Thai plant. A consultation process launched in January did not result in a solution for maintaining production in Switzerland.

Up to 40 employees are affected by the decision. Managing Director Kai Hillebrandt told the newspaper that it was a difficult but necessary step to secure the future of the company. Bernina is planning social plans and further support for the employees affected.

The background to the relocation is the economic burden caused by the US tariffs that former President Donald Trump reintroduced in 2025. Bernina generates around three quarters of its sales in the USA, which is hitting the company particularly hard. Added to this is the strong Swiss franc, which is making exports even more difficult.

The Bernina Textile Group hopes to achieve savings in the double-digit million range by relocating production. In future, prototype construction and the logistics center for accessories and spare parts will remain at the Steckborn site. Bernina currently employs 1246 people worldwide, 334 of them in Switzerland.