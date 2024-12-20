In an open letter, city councillor Filippo Leutenegger admits that they knew about the accused's crimes. (archive picture) sda

A convicted sex offender was allowed to work at a school for disabled children for years despite a final conviction. City councillor Filippo Leutenegger writes an open letter and admits that he knew about it.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you A convicted sex offender was employed for years at a school for disabled children despite his known past.

Experts and parents sharply criticize the school and the school board for ignoring warning signs - including a grooming attempt.

After heavy criticism, city councillor Filippo Leutenegger apologizes, admits mistakes and promises stricter protective measures. Show more

For years, a convicted sex offender worked as a supervisor at a school for disabled children - even though the school management and the education authority knew about his past. The decision to continue employing the man despite serious allegations caused horror and raised questions about responsibility.

In 2018, the carer, then 53 years old, was caught in the act of sexually abusing a severely disabled man in a home in the canton of Zurich. The incident was reported immediately - including to the school where the man also worked as a carer. However, instead of immediately releasing him or dismissing him, he was allowed to return to work after a break of just two months - as a driver for the pupils.

Special care should have been taken here: Some of the pupils at the school are severely impaired, some are unable to express themselves verbally and would be at the mercy of assaults without protection. Nevertheless, the man continued to work, even after he was convicted of defilement by the court of first instance in 2019 and by the Zurich High Court in 2021. It was only after confirmation by the Federal Supreme Court in 2022 that he was dismissed - more than three years after the crime.

Experts appalled, parents in uproar

The school's decision to continue employing the man sparked widespread criticism. In his report in November, the ombudsman for the city of Zurich stated that it had been irresponsible to only transfer the man internally. In his view, he should either have been released from his duties or transferred to an area without contact with children and young people.

However, the Department of Education and Sport defended itself. There had been "no indications" of any misconduct during the man's time at the school. This argument was met with incomprehension by parents and experts - especially as it became known that the man had tried to make contact with a mother of a potential victim via private messages over a longer period of time during his employment. In technical jargon, such advances are known as "grooming".

The turning point: Department of Education admits mistakes

After fierce criticism and an "unfortunate" letter to parents, City Councillor Filippo Leutenegger (FDP), Head of the Department of Education and Sport, backtracks. In a letter on Wednesday evening, he explained that it had been a mistake to reinstate the man after the crime in 2018.

More consistent action should have been taken, especially after the first conviction. Leutenegger also admitted that the man's attempted contact with a mother should have been considered an incident - something that was previously denied.

In the letter, Leutenegger apologized "profusely" for the uncertainty caused and announced that he would analyse the case comprehensively and take measures to prevent such incidents in the future. A revised code of conduct and increased protection for pupils should ensure that such mistakes are not repeated in future.

Political consequences: city council under pressure

However, the affair has already reached the political level. Representatives of the SP, AL and Greens have submitted an urgent motion to Zurich City Council demanding answers to key questions: Who is responsible for this case? And what consequences will Leutenegger draw from this? The city council now has one month to answer these questions.

An information evening for parents will also be held at the school yesterday evening. Many concerned mothers and fathers will probably ask themselves there why the mistakes are only now being acknowledged - and how it can be ensured that their children are better protected in future.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.