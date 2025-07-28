The public prosecutor's office in Ticino has opened a criminal investigation against a police officer in the Locarno TI area. The Swiss man is suspected of having carried out sexual acts with children.
The man had already been arrested on July 22. Following questioning, a remand in custody was ordered, according to a press release from the Ticino cantonal police and the public prosecutor's office.
The measures restricting freedom have since been confirmed by the compulsory measures court.
In view of the sensitivity of the case and the involvement of minors, no further information will be released at this time, the statement concludes.