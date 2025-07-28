The police officer was arrested. Bernd Wüstneck/dpa

A police officer from Ticino was arrested around a week ago. According to the public prosecutor's office, the case is based on sexual acts with children.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A police officer has been arrested in the Locarno area.

He is alleged to have carried out sexual acts with children.

The man has been remanded in custody. Show more

The public prosecutor's office in Ticino has opened a criminal investigation against a police officer in the Locarno TI area. The Swiss man is suspected of having carried out sexual acts with children.

The man had already been arrested on July 22. Following questioning, a remand in custody was ordered, according to a press release from the Ticino cantonal police and the public prosecutor's office.

The measures restricting freedom have since been confirmed by the compulsory measures court.

In view of the sensitivity of the case and the involvement of minors, no further information will be released at this time, the statement concludes.