Several crimes were committed in Bern's city center by a 22-year-old who acted despite being banned from the area. He has now been sentenced.

Despite being banned from Bern city center, a 22-year-old has committed several crimes.

These included a sexual assault in the fall of 2024.

A 22-year-old man living in asylum accommodation in the canton of Bern has committed several crimes around Bern railroad station - despite being banned from Bern city center, writes20 Minuten.

The offenses range from theft to a sexual assault on the Grosse Schanze, according to the summary penalty order issued by the Bern-Mittelland public prosecutor's office.

The sexual assault took place in autumn 2024. The accused approached a man at Bern train station and pretended to need help. The victim followed him into the elevator to the Grosse Schanze, "where he stared at the victim's penis continuously during the elevator ride", according to the summary penalty order.

Once at the top, the perpetrator grabbed the victim by the wrist and led the man to the deckchairs on the lawn. There he exposed himself and used gestures to ask the victim to satisfy him orally.

When the victim resisted, the perpetrator pushed his head towards his penis against his will. The victim was eventually able to free himself, but was hit in the face by the perpetrator, causing a hematoma.

Conditional prison sentence of five months

The man's whereabouts are currently unknown. He repeatedly violated the exclusion order imposed on him from Bern city center and stole from banned stores, including alcohol and clothing.

The 22-year-old was convicted of sexual assault, simple assault, violation of the Aliens Act, trespassing and theft.

He received a conditional prison sentence of five months with a two-year probationary period and must pay a fine of CHF 1,000 and fees of the same amount.

