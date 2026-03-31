View of the rock demolition site after a long-delayed munitions explosion in Mitholz. KEYSTONE

Munitions clearance in Mitholz could be less comprehensive than expected. According to the Swiss Federal Audit Office, new restrictions on use are looming despite the billion-euro project.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss Federal Audit Office warns of new restrictions on the use of Mitholz after clearance.

Only munitions close to the surface will be removed, deeper munitions will remain in the ground.

Mayor Stoller considers a complete clearance to be unrealistic. Show more

Following the planned clearance of the ammunition remains in Mitholz, there could be restrictions on use in parts of the Kandertal that have not previously existed. According to the "Berner Zeitung", this is suggested by a report published on Monday by the Swiss Federal Audit Office (SFAO).

The background to this is the clarification of the project objectives by Armasuisse Immobilien, which envisages clearing the valley floor of Mitholz "with the best possible protection" of the pastureland.

According to the report, only those munitions residues on agricultural land that can be detected will be removed - with current technology from a size of 4.7 centimetres to a depth of 30 centimetres. Deeper munitions therefore remain in the ground.

In this context, the SFAO speaks of a "compromise between costs and safety and the protection and preservation of pasture and forest areas".

Unrealistic expectations of the clearance?

The SFAO warns that those affected may not be fully aware of the possible restrictions. For example, after the clean-up, "only the usual use of the site, i.e. agricultural grazing, will be possible", the report states.

"This could lead to a lack of understanding, as it is to be expected that a remediation project worth 2.59 billion will lead to a decrease in restrictions rather than an increase," the Berner Zeitung continues.

Roland Stoller, mayor of Kandergrund, believes the fears are exaggerated: "As the technical investigations show, a complete munitions clearance is neither possible nor sensible," he said. According to Stoller, the Swiss Federal Audit Office is apparently pursuing "a zero-risk strategy that is neither realistic nor possible at this depth".