SBB's "shaking train" could soon be history: After years of criticism, the Swiss Federal Railways are testing a new running gear. The first converted train is back from the Czech Republic - now it's time for test runs in Switzerland.

No time? blue News summarizes for you SBB is testing new bogies for its FV-Dosto, which has been criticized as a "shaking train", in order to reduce the jerking.

A train was converted in the Czech Republic and is set to run on Swiss routes from summer 2025.

A decision will be made in the fall as to whether the entire fleet will be converted. Show more

SBB's FV-Dosto, known as the "shaking train", has been a source of frustration for many rail travelers for years.

The modern double-decker has been on the Swiss rail network since 2018 - with significantly more seats than the previous double-decker train. However, its biggest problem is that it runs unevenly and jerkily.

Now there is hope for improvement. According to SBB, an FV-Dosto was taken to Velim in the Czech Republic in spring 2025 to receive "partially rebuilt" bogies. These should noticeably reduce the notorious jerking.

The rebuilt train returned to Switzerland at the end of July. A Facebook user was able to photograph the train during the crossing in Dresden.

Tests from summer 2025

The train was tested for safety and suspension in the Czech Republic. SBB did not provide any specific results when asked. The press release simply states: "These static tests went according to plan and are now being analyzed." The findings will be incorporated into the overall assessment.

However, those responsible are obviously confident: the train will soon be running on Swiss routes - initially in test operation. Ride comfort, operation and licensability will be tested.

The first journeys with selected passengers are planned for the fall. However, it will not be possible to register for this. The SBB media office says: "The test journeys with selected people are for specialists and employees."

SBB will probably decide in autumn 2025 whether all FV-Dosto trains will actually be converted. If approved, the conversion would take place as part of regular overhauls.

Conversion costs millions

It is officially unclear how expensive the whole thing will be. SBB is talking about a "high double-digit million amount". According to the consumer magazine K-Tipp, the conversion will cost up to 250 million francs - a figure that SBB clearly rejects.

At a cost of 1.9 billion francs, the procurement of the FV-Dosto was the largest rolling stock order in SBB's history. Its introduction was delayed several times - partly due to adjustments for barrier-free access.

The so-called roll compensation, which was supposed to enable faster journeys, ended up causing problems: bumpy driving, falling objects and annoyed passengers. In 2022, SBB pulled the ripcord and abandoned faster travel on curves.

