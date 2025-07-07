A security guard stands at the entrance to the swimming pool in Porrentruy JU. (July 4, 2025) Image: Keystone/Peter Klaunzer

A bathing establishment in the Jura has banned foreign nationals who do not live or work in Switzerland from entering. Now the Federal Commission against Racism and the canton of Jura have come out with harsh criticism.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Commission against Racism (FCR) has sharply criticized the admission policy of the Porrentruy JU swimming pool.

According to Commission President Ursula Schneider Schüttel, the rule excluding foreign nationals who do not live or work in Switzerland is too sweeping.

The background to this is apparently incidents involving young French people from the Belfort department who are said to have misbehaved at the swimming pool.

The FCR is calling on the municipality to examine the proportionality of the measure and to consider alternative solutions, such as individual bans for people who do not abide by the rules. Show more

The Commission against Racism (FCR) has sharply criticized the admission policy of Badi Porrentruy JU (German: Pruntrut). According to Commission President Ursula Schneider Schüttel, the rule excluding foreign nationals who do not live or work in Switzerland is too sweeping, writes "Le Temps". Article 8 of the Federal Constitution guarantees a ban on discrimination. The Commission is calling for more targeted sanctions. While Porrentruy's mayor Philippe Eggertswyler defended the measure as proportionate, the decision has sparked criticism in France.

Porrentruy is causing a stir after the municipality decided to restrict access to its swimming pool to Swiss nationals and people with certain permits. The background to this is apparently incidents involving young French people from the department of Belfort who are said to have misbehaved in the swimming pool. The municipality then decided to restrict access to people who live or work in Switzerland.

The FCR was critical of this blanket ban. It is calling on the municipality to examine the proportionality of the measure and to consider alternative solutions, such as individual bans for people who do not comply with the rules. The canton of Jura has also expressed its concerns and expects the ban to be lifted as soon as possible, writes Blick.

Canton of Jura speaks of damage to image

The canton of Jura is offering support to find a long-term solution to the situation. The government is talking about damage to its image, but is defending the municipality as there is no non-discriminatory alternative in the short term, according to the report. It is hoped that the situation will improve, especially after the end of the heatwave.

Mathilde Crevoisier, a member of the Jura SP Council of States, criticized the ban as disproportionate and called for the municipality to give in quickly. She emphasizes that blanket bans are not a solution and that discrimination must be avoided.

According to Blick, the French embassy in Bern is now considering how to respond to the ban. However, neither the Swiss embassy in Paris nor the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs in Bern has yet received an official complaint.

This article was created with the help of KI