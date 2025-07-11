In the summer months, various suppliers sell 10 to 20 percent more condoms than in the rest of the year. Summer vacations and the open air season are obvious reasons for this. KEYSTONE

Demand for condoms soars in July. Both retailers and online stores sell significantly more Parisians than the annual average. Some also boost sales with discounts.

Condom sales increase in summer.

The main reason for this is the summer vacations and the intention to buy condoms at home rather than in the destination country.

Individual retailers offer targeted discount campaigns and also refer to the open-air festivals where many people come together. Show more

Condoms are currently in demand. Migros reports 10 percent more sales than in previous months to "Blick", which has researched demand in Paris. The Swiss brand Feelgood Condoms has even seen a 20% increase. The online retailer Brack.ch also reports an increase of 10 to 20 percent since June.

The increase at this time of year comes as no surprise to anyone - on the contrary. Sales increase every year at the beginning of summer. Martina Hammer, Managing Director of Feelgood Condoms, knows why: one reason is the approaching summer vacation.

People are hoping for vacation flings or to have more time with their partner. Equally important: they want to buy their contraceptives in Switzerland and not at their vacation destination, where they might have to resort to an unknown brand.

Open-air season as a sales driver

The festival season is obviously also a time of increased sexual activity. Coop and Brack offer condoms at a discount price, the online retailer even offers them in packs of one hundred.

However, according to Blick research, summer is not the only time when people in Switzerland buy more condoms than in other months. At Coop, sales also increase towards the end of the year, while Galaxus only sees upward sales curves in December.

It is not known whether men or women buy condoms more frequently and who is therefore responsible for the peak in demand. One thing is clear: it always takes two.