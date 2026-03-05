The trial took place in the district court in Bülach. Keystone

What began as a secret affair ended in the courtroom: after the relationship between a store manager and his employee came to light, two families became embroiled in a bitter conflict - now both spouses are on trial in Bülach.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you A secret affair between a store manager and an employee comes to light and leads to family drama.

After an intimate video is leaked, everyone involved ends up in court.

Both spouses receive conditional fines. Show more

For years, a store manager and an employee had a relationship that they should never have started. Both married, both from an environment in which loyalty and decency count more than personal freedom. What began as a rapturous affair ended as a publicly negotiated family drama.

The two managed to hide their passion for six years - until the man's wife picked up her husband's cell phone in 2023 and discovered an eight-minute video call, as reported by theTages-Anzeigernewspaper. It shows her lover naked in the shower. The husband confesses everything. The wife demands an end - even seeks a conversation with the other woman. But the encounter only really heats up the situation.

The private affair develops into a dispute between two families, which becomes increasingly widespread. As the couple report, the relatives of the mistress put pressure on them, demanded proof and threatened them if the footage was not shown. The man claims that he wanted to buy his freedom with money, with a total of 200,000 francs having been paid. There is no evidence of this, the newspaper continues.

As tensions mounted over the months, the wife finally lost control. In April 2024, she sent the explosive video to relatives of her lover - along with insults. She later says that she just wanted to finally end the argument: "I wanted some peace and quiet."

Both spouses were convicted

A short time later, however, the two of them were in court themselves. He for allegedly saving the intimate recording without consent, she for distributing the video. The public prosecutor demanded fines for both of them.

During the trial, the defendants painted a picture of two people who were overwhelmed by the situation. The wife sees herself as a victim of constant intimidation, her lawyer emphasizes her mental breakdown. The husband argues that his mistress knew that he was regularly filming, according to the Tages-Anzeiger.

The judge in Bülach believes neither of them. He sentenced the branch manager to a conditional fine for invasion of privacy and defamation. He is sentenced to a conditional fine of 80 daily rates of 40 francs. The wife was also found guilty. She had acted out of revenge, not out of self-defense. Her sentence: 120 daily rates of 30 francs each, conditional.

Both sentences are not yet final.