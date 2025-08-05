US President Donald Trump has spoken on TV about his phone call with Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter - and didn't leave a good mark on her.

Trump spoke in a TV interview about a phone call with Karin Keller-Sutter - and criticized her behaviour.

Switzerland had demanded tariffs of one percent, but Trump insisted on the US trade deficit.

He is also targeting the pharmaceutical industry again - new tariffs are to follow soon. Show more

Shortly before the crucial talks in Washington, US President Donald Trump has gone one better - verbally. In a telephone interview with CNBC on Tuesday, Trump spoke about his relationship with Switzerland and in particular about a phone call with Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter (FDP).

Trump described the conversation in his usual straightforward manner: "I spoke to the Prime Minister. The woman was nice, but she didn't want to listen." He simply called her "madam" because he didn't know her - even though this was the second phone call between the two. During the first conversation in April, Keller-Sutter herself had stated that she had "obviously found access to him".

But now the tide seems to have turned. In the interview, Trump emphasized the US trade deficit with Switzerland: "We have a 41 billion deficit. Under these circumstances, I can't give tariffs of one percent." He was alluding to a Swiss offer that apparently only provided for minimal tariff reductions - not enough for Trump.

Pharmaceutical industry also targeted again

In addition to the general trade tariffs, Trump once again spoke about the pharmaceutical industry. According to him, Switzerland makes "a fortune" with medicines - but produces them in Ireland and China for the US market. This is now set to change: Trump announced special tariffs on pharmaceutical products. As with aluminum and steel, these would be treated as a "special category".

This further intensifies the tone - while Keller-Sutter and Economics Minister Guy Parmelin have just set off for the USA to avert the threatened 39 percent tariffs on Swiss products after all.

It is uncertain whether the last-minute diplomatic attempt will succeed. However, Trump's statements suggest that the fronts have hardened - and that Switzerland must expect further stress tests.