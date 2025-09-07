  1. Residential Customers
Eight animals stolen from pasture Sheep theft puzzles Aargau police

Dominik Müller

7.9.2025

The scene of the theft is a pasture in Rupperswil AG.
Kantonspolizei Aargau

Eight sheep were stolen in Rupperswil AG on Saturday night. The police are looking for witnesses.

Eight sheep were stolen from a pasture near the Zuckermühle in Rupperswil AG on Saturday night. The exact circumstances of the theft are still unclear, according to a statement from the Aargau cantonal police.

Investigations have revealed that neither the hedge around the pasture was damaged nor was the electricity box switched off. It is therefore unclear how the sheep could have been stolen.

The value of the stolen sheep is estimated at several thousand francs. The owner has filed a criminal complaint.

The police are appealing for information from anyone who may know anything about the theft.

