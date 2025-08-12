Around 80 cubic meters of rock have to be blasted away on the Wiggis in the canton of Glarus. IMAGO/Pond5 Images

The Wiggisalpweg in Glarus Nord was badly damaged by storms. Now blasting and excavation work are creating a new access route - under sometimes dangerous conditions.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Storms have destroyed parts of the Wiggisalp trail between Netstal and Näfels GL, jeopardizing the sheep drive.

The municipality of Glarus Nord has to blast away around 80 cubic meters of rock in two places to create a new route.

Work will begin on Wednesday at an altitude of over 1000 meters, followed by excavation work in 25 places; there are warnings of falling rocks and loud bangs. Show more

Because the path to the Wiggisalp between Netstal and Näfels GL has been completely destroyed by storms, the municipality of Glarus Nord now has to resort to explosives. Otherwise the sheep on the alp would no longer be able to get down.

A new route will have to be blasted out of the rock at two points along the Wiggisalpweg, the municipality of Glarus Nord wrote in a press release on Tuesday. At the end of July, sections of the alpine access route were completely destroyed in some places due to heavy rainfall.

Next Wednesday, the authorities will now begin blasting out around 80 cubic meters of rock at over 1000 meters above sea level in some places. The excavator will then have to clear the path in over 25 places. This could result in "repeated rockfalls", warned the municipality. These may be audible as far as the valley.

