Because the path to the Wiggisalp between Netstal and Näfels GL has been completely destroyed by storms, the municipality of Glarus Nord now has to resort to explosives. Otherwise the sheep on the alp would no longer be able to get down.
A new route will have to be blasted out of the rock at two points along the Wiggisalpweg, the municipality of Glarus Nord wrote in a press release on Tuesday. At the end of July, sections of the alpine access route were completely destroyed in some places due to heavy rainfall.
Next Wednesday, the authorities will now begin blasting out around 80 cubic meters of rock at over 1000 meters above sea level in some places. The excavator will then have to clear the path in over 25 places. This could result in "repeated rockfalls", warned the municipality. These may be audible as far as the valley.