A shot was fired in Wohlen AG on Sunday. One man is dead.

A shot was fired in Wohlen AG on Sunday.

One man is dead.

The victim's daughter was shot. Show more

A man was found dead after a shooting in Wohlen AG on Sunday morning. The police are on the scene and have arrested one person, according to the Aargau cantonal police.

The shooting took place on Villmergerstrasse, they said. The situation is under control, said a spokesman for the Aargau cantonal police at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency. One girl was shot and is in hospital. According to the cantonal police, it is the victim's daughter. The injuries are not life-threatening.

At the moment, no further details can be given about the course of the incident.

+++ Update to follow +++

