A crime has been committed here before: the shooting range in Berikon AG Gemeinde Berikon

A 15-year-old girl is found with stab wounds in Berikon AG. The crime scene has been the scene of violence before.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 15-year-old girl dies in Berikon after an attack with a stabbing weapon.

A 14-year-old teenager was arrested as the alleged perpetrator.

The crime scene had already been the scene of a violent crime once before. Show more

At around 5 p.m. on Sunday, walkers in Berikon AG discovered a seriously injured teenager in a wooded area near the Schützenhaus. The walkers alerted the cantonal police as the person made an unusual impression.

A police patrol then found a 15-year-old girl who died on the spot despite immediate resuscitation measures. According to the police, the incident was a homicide.

Homicide Berikon AG / 15-year-old found dead After a homicide in Berikon AG, two stuffed animals lie next to roses and candles where the 15-year-old girl was found. Image: KEYSTONE A homicide occurred near the shooting range in Berikon. Image: Maps A major police operation is underway in Berikon AG on Sunday evening. Image: Screenshot Tele M1 The school was informed of the incident by the police on Monday. The victim and the alleged perpetrator went to the Mutschellen district school. Image: Maps The place where the dead woman was found has already been the scene of a crime once before. In 2003, a woman was seriously injured. Image: KEYSTONE Homicide Berikon AG / 15-year-old found dead After a homicide in Berikon AG, two stuffed animals lie next to roses and candles where the 15-year-old girl was found. Image: KEYSTONE A homicide occurred near the shooting range in Berikon. Image: Maps A major police operation is underway in Berikon AG on Sunday evening. Image: Screenshot Tele M1 The school was informed of the incident by the police on Monday. The victim and the alleged perpetrator went to the Mutschellen district school. Image: Maps The place where the dead woman was found has already been the scene of a crime once before. In 2003, a woman was seriously injured. Image: KEYSTONE

A girl (14) was arrested on Sunday. She is strongly suspected of the crime; the police are not looking for anyone else involved.

According to the Aargau cantonal police, the victim suffered stab wounds. The 14-year-old alleged perpetrator also suffered injuries, but these were not life-threatening.

Shooting gallery has been the scene before

The crime scene itself brings back dark memories: The Schützenhaus in Berikon was the scene of a serious violent crime over 20 years ago. In March 2003, the then 19-year-old Daniel H. lured a work colleague to the remote shooting range on the edge of the Berikon forest late at night on a pretext - knowing full well that no one was there at that time of night.

Once there, he put on gloves, beat his victim with a knuckleduster and strangled the young woman; she was very lucky to survive the attack with serious injuries. Daniel H. was arrested and sentenced to four years' imprisonment by the Bremgarten district court.

After around six years in prison, Daniel H. was granted early conditional release in August 2008. But just six months later, he committed the next crime: on March 4, 2009, he killed 16-year-old Lucie Trezzini, an au pair from the canton of Fribourg, in his attic apartment in Rieden AG.

A major police operation is underway in Berikon AG on Sunday evening. Screenshot Tele M1

The Lucie case shook Switzerland and drew sharp criticism of the judicial authorities. As Daniel H. had been set free again despite the serious predicate offense in 2003 and several warning signs, many wondered whether Lucie's death could have been prevented.

In January 2010, Lucie's parents filed criminal charges against those responsible because they suspected that mistakes had been made in the execution of sentences and measures. An investigation subsequently brought to light various failings on the part of the authorities, which led to adjustments being made to the prison system.

Investigations into the background and motives of the crime between the young people are still ongoing.