An Instagram post with a shooting practice at a picture of the Virgin Mary is bringing politician Sanija Ameti before Zurich District Court today. The court will decide whether her action constitutes a violation of religious freedom and freedom of worship.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Zurich politician Sanija Ameti is on trial for shooting at a target with a Christian motif with a compressed air pistol in 2024.

The public prosecutor sees this as an offense against religious feelings and is demanding a conditional fine plus a fine.

Ameti denies criminal intent and hopes to be acquitted.

Legal opinions are divided: Some experts believe a conviction is likely, others doubt that religious peace was actually endangered.

Zurich politician Sanija Ameti (then GLP, now independent) has to answer to the Zurich District Court today, Wednesday. The charge is interference with freedom of religion and worship. The case was triggered by a shooting in the fall of 2024, which Ameti himself documented on Instagram and which caused outrage across the country.

The public prosecutor's office accuses the 34-year-old of hurting religious feelings and endangering religious peace with her actions. Ameti denies criminal intent and hopes to be acquitted.

What happened?

On the evening of September 6, 2024, Ameti shot a target around twenty times with a compressed air pistol in the basement of her home in Zurich. The target was an image of the 14th century painting "Madonna and Child with St. Michael the Archangel". The image came from a Koller auction house catalog.

A third party photographed Ameti aiming at it. Ameti edited the image, put the word "switch off" above it and posted it on her public Instagram profile along with a picture of the pierced target. The next morning, she deleted the post and apologized. The screenshot had already gone viral by then.

The action had far-reaching consequences for Ameti. She lost her job at a PR agency, came under pressure within the party and later resigned from the GLP. Today, she is a non-party politician on Zurich's municipal council.

Who demanded the conviction?

The Young SVP and the Mass-Voll association were among those who filed criminal complaints. Both organizations acted as private plaintiffs in the proceedings. Representatives from these organizations publicly demanded a harsh punishment and in some cases spoke of "blasphemy". There are a total of 24 private plaintiffs.

Zurich public prosecutor Andrej Gnehm (SVP) also considers a conviction to be appropriate: In the indictment, he writes that the public staging of the shooting exercise represents an "unnecessarily disparaging and hurtful disregard" of their faith for devout Christians. This potentially jeopardized religious peace.

A conditional fine of 100 daily rates of 100 francs each and a fine of 2500 francs is demanded.

Reactions from the Church were more nuanced. The Bishop of Chur, Josef Maria Bonnemain, forgave Ameti according to his own statements. Individual reformed representatives also spoke of a mistake, not a deliberate provocation.

Nicolas Rimoldi, President of the Mass-Voll association and private plaintiff, criticized the Church's reaction: "The Catholic Church incited against the unvaccinated and now it is demonstrating weakness and tolerating the execution of Mary and Jesus."

What does the law say?

Art. 261 of the Criminal Code criminalizes the disturbance of freedom of faith and worship. Anyone who publicly and vulgarly insults religious beliefs or dishonors objects of religious veneration can be punished with a fine. The offense is rarely applied in Switzerland.

According to case law, not every insult to religious feelings is sufficient. What is required is an objectively serious violation that can also affect public peace. The yardstick is the perception of a hypothetical average person who is neither particularly pious nor particularly tolerant.

What are the chances?

In legal terms, the assessments differ. Former SP federal judge Niccolò Raselli told the "Aargauer Zeitung" newspaper that he would be surprised if the case were to be acquitted. The use of a picture of the Virgin Mary as a target and the publication on the Internet fulfilled the characteristics of "public" and "in a mean manner".

Other criminal law experts take a different view. For example, St. Gallen criminal law professor Monika Simmler told the online magazine "Republik" that she doubted that Ameti's behavior had reached the necessary intensity to endanger religious peace. They also point out that Ameti has already been severely affected by the massive public pressure.