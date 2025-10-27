Coop has had enough and is now taking action. Maps

In the Telli district of Aarau, there are over 200 Coop shopping trolleys in front of building entrances, in stairwells and under balconies - a logistics problem with a long tradition that is now escalating.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you There are currently over 200 Coop shopping trolleys scattered around the Telli high-rise housing estate in Aarau - in entrances, under balconies and on sidewalks.

For decades, it was common practice for customers to push the trolleys from the supermarket to their homes; however, following a Coop renovation, this is no longer permitted.

Coop has introduced new trolleys with immobilizers, but residents easily bypass them - many simply leave the trolleys where they are.

The ban is a nuisance for elderly or disabled residents and a logistical problem for Coop: the trolleys disappear and returns are rare.

The retailer asks for them to be returned, but remains silent on further measures - while the "trolley chaos" in Telli continues. Show more

They actually belong in front of the supermarket checkout, not in entrances or under balconies: over 200 shopping trolleys are currently scattered around the Telli high-rise housing estate in Aarau - and are causing the retailer Coop to shake its head. The small lattice trolleys all come from there, but no longer belong in the neighborhood. This is reported by SRF.

What looks like convenience at first glance turns out to be a real logistics nightmare. For decades, it was "courant normal" in Telli for customers to drive their shopping carts directly from the nearby Coop to their front door. A kind of free delivery service to push yourself - tolerated and appreciated.

What used to work is now a problem

Coop used to collect the trolleys regularly, but after the renovation of the shopping center, this has come to an end. New, modern shopping trolleys with special wheels for the conveyor belt arrived - but these are less robust, less suitable for off-road use and, according to Coop, should no longer be pushed across the neighborhood.

The result: Coop has been banning the trolleys for a few months now. A magnetic immobilizer is supposed to remedy the situation. But how effective is it really? "Lift it twice and you're out," residents joke. The effect: Telli is drowning in trolley chaos.

Residents defy the ban - out of sheer habit

For many residents, the new regulation is incomprehensible. "I'm an old woman - it's ideal for me," says Silvia Häuptli, a long-time Telli resident, to SRF. "I can push my water and groceries right outside my apartment." Regula Tanner also sees no reason to do without the convenience: "We're used to it - and Coop benefits from us."

But it is precisely this "luxury" that is turning into a nightmare for Coop. The trolleys are taken away, but not returned. Many customers simply leave them - and pick up a new one the next time they go shopping. Janitor Simon Zumsteg has now become the unofficial trolley sheriff and painstakingly collects them in the neighborhood.

Coop asks - and remains silent

Coop does not wish to comment officially on the subject. When asked, it simply says: "We ask residents to return the shopping carts." Between the lines: The retailer's patience has apparently run out.

But there is no solution in sight. The immobilizer is too easy to crack, returns are rare, frustration on both sides. Coop wants order - the Tellians want their convenient trolleys. And so the lattice trolleys continue to pile up in Telli, as if an open-air supermarket were being built there.

Silvia Häuptli remains optimistic: "Maybe we can find an amicable solution after all."