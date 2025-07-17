The SRF website and app were affected by a fault on Thursday morning. The reasons for this are still unclear.
SRF's online presence was disrupted on Thursday morning. While the homepage still appeared unaffected, a fault message popped up when clicking on an article.
"There's nothing there, yet" was written above a link. This led to a US company that is active in the development of web applications and apps.
The disruption was short-lived. The site is now working normally again.
SRF's media office has not yet provided any information in response to media inquiries.