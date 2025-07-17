  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Mysterious link to US company Short-term disruption at SRF - website and app were down

Dominik Müller

17.7.2025

Anyone who clicked on an article on the SRF website saw this error message.
Anyone who clicked on an article on the SRF website saw this error message.
Screenshot srf.ch

The SRF website and app were affected by a fault on Thursday morning. The reasons for this are still unclear.

17.07.2025, 11:41

SRF's online presence was disrupted on Thursday morning. While the homepage still appeared unaffected, a fault message popped up when clicking on an article.

"There's nothing there, yet" was written above a link. This led to a US company that is active in the development of web applications and apps.

The disruption was short-lived. The site is now working normally again.

SRF's media office has not yet provided any information in response to media inquiries.