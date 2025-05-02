Following shots, threats and a car accident last weekend in Brugg AG, three men are in custody: all incidents are linked to a violent feud.
The conflicts between two groups of people have been going on for some time: Despite ongoing proceedings and previous escalations, the parties involved continued their arguments last weekend, the Aargau public prosecutor's office announced on Friday.
On Saturday, shortly before 2 p.m., two people fired shots from one car at another. They injured a 31-year-old man in the process. Shortly afterwards, there was an accident between two vehicles. Later, a 35-year-old Kosovar man is said to have made threats in a café.
This man and the two suspected shooters are now in custody, according to the chief public prosecutor's office. The incidents are being investigated.