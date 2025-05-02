Three men are in custody: they took part in a violent feud in Brugg AG. (symbolic image) BRK News

Last weekend, a feud escalated in Brugg: two men shot from a car, another threatened people in a café - now all three are in custody.

Three men have been arrested following shots, threats and an accident in Brugg AG in connection with an escalating feud and are in custody.

According to the Aargau public prosecutor's office, the violence between two hostile groups has been going on for some time, despite ongoing proceedings and previous escalations.

A 31-year-old man was injured by shots fired from a moving car, followed by a car accident and threats in a café by a 35-year-old Kosovar. Show more

Following shots, threats and a car accident last weekend in Brugg AG, three men are in custody: all incidents are linked to a violent feud.

The conflicts between two groups of people have been going on for some time: Despite ongoing proceedings and previous escalations, the parties involved continued their arguments last weekend, the Aargau public prosecutor's office announced on Friday.

On Saturday, shortly before 2 p.m., two people fired shots from one car at another. They injured a 31-year-old man in the process. Shortly afterwards, there was an accident between two vehicles. Later, a 35-year-old Kosovar man is said to have made threats in a café.

This man and the two suspected shooters are now in custody, according to the chief public prosecutor's office. The incidents are being investigated.