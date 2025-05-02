  1. Residential Customers
Public prosecutor's office investigates Shots fired and threats made in Brugg - police arrest three men

Three men are in custody: they took part in a violent feud in Brugg AG. (symbolic image)
Three men are in custody: they took part in a violent feud in Brugg AG. (symbolic image)
BRK News

Last weekend, a feud escalated in Brugg: two men shot from a car, another threatened people in a café - now all three are in custody.

Keystone-SDA

02.05.2025, 10:54

02.05.2025, 11:19

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Three men have been arrested following shots, threats and an accident in Brugg AG in connection with an escalating feud and are in custody.
  • According to the Aargau public prosecutor's office, the violence between two hostile groups has been going on for some time, despite ongoing proceedings and previous escalations.
  • A 31-year-old man was injured by shots fired from a moving car, followed by a car accident and threats in a café by a 35-year-old Kosovar.
Show more

Following shots, threats and a car accident last weekend in Brugg AG, three men are in custody: all incidents are linked to a violent feud.

The conflicts between two groups of people have been going on for some time: Despite ongoing proceedings and previous escalations, the parties involved continued their arguments last weekend, the Aargau public prosecutor's office announced on Friday.

On Saturday, shortly before 2 p.m., two people fired shots from one car at another. They injured a 31-year-old man in the process. Shortly afterwards, there was an accident between two vehicles. Later, a 35-year-old Kosovar man is said to have made threats in a café.

This man and the two suspected shooters are now in custody, according to the chief public prosecutor's office. The incidents are being investigated.

