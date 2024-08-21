The shots were fired in Sanski Most. Google Maps

Shots were fired at a school in Bosnia on Wednesday. Three people are dead.

Shots were fired at a school in Bosnia this morning. Three people are dead. This is reported by various media.

The shots were fired in the village of Sanski Most. The dead were the principal of the school, the secretary and another person. A teacher is also said to have been shot.

According to the newspaper "Dnevni Avaz", the suspected attacker is said to be the school caretaker. He is said to have fired with a machine gun.