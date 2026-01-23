On Tuesday morning, a large-scale operation by the Zurich Cantonal Police took place on Neuhardstrasse in Regensdorf, Zurich. A special unit was on the scene.

Here's what it's all about A major police operation is underway Tuesday morning on Neuhardstrasse in Regensdorf, ZH.

According to the cantonal police, shots had been fired earlier in the residential neighborhood.

There are traffic restrictions in the area around the incident site. Summary created with

A major police operation is taking place Tuesday morning on Neuhardstrasse in Regensdorf, ZH. A special operations unit is also being deployed.

Residents told blue News that several loud bangs were heard in the area around 3 a.m. “I didn’t think anything of it and assumed a board had fallen. Now, with the police at my door, things look different,” said one of the residents affected.

According to the police, reports of gunshots were received early this morning. When officers from the cantonal police arrived on the scene, they also heard gunshots.

According to "BRK News," the suspected perpetrator was arrested shortly after 9 a.m. He left his apartment without resisting. The police cordon has since been lifted. According to initial reports, no one was injured.