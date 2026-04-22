The BMW is taken away. BRK News

Stolen luxury cars, broken police barriers and even gunshots: A chase across several cantons ends with several arrests - including a 16-year-old.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Car thieves steal two BMWs in Widnau SG and flee on the A1 highway.

During the pursuit, a police cordon is broken through, a police officer is slightly injured and shots are fired.

Three suspects are arrested after accidents in Zurich and Aargau. Show more

A spectacular chase across several cantons caused a major incident on the A1 highway on Wednesday morning. Two stolen luxury vehicles made off with the police - with dramatic scenes.

According to the St. Gallen cantonal police, the perpetrators broke into a garage in Widnau early in the morning. The perpetrators had arrived in a van that had previously been stolen in the canton of Graubünden. In Widnau, they stole the keys to two vehicles, a BMW X6 and a BMW X7.

They then drove to Berneck, where they stole license plates from other cars in a company parking lot and attached them to the stolen vehicles. They then began their escape.

During the manhunt, the police discovered both vehicles on the A1 highway in the direction of Zurich. At Wil, one of the cars broke through a police barrier. This resulted in a grazing collision with a police officer, who was slightly injured.

Escape through several cantons

In the same situation, an officer fired a shot. No one was injured. The perpetrators nevertheless continued their escape.

A short time later, there was another collision with two uninvolved vehicles near Matzingen. Only near Hagenbuch did the police manage to block the highway and stop one of the vehicles. The driver, a 16-year-old Moroccan, tried to flee but was arrested.

The second vehicle continued its escape and was later spotted on the A3 in the canton of Aargau. At the Frick exit, the 19-year-old driver lost control and crashed, as pictures from the BRK News agency show. He was arrested at the scene. A second occupant tried to escape on foot, but was also apprehended. This is believed to be a 19-year-old man from France.

Investigations into the exact circumstances and background of the crime are ongoing.