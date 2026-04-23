The Coop branch in Thayngen SH was the scene of a shooting incident in the evening. One man was shot. The police confirmed the incident to "Blick".
Emergency services were quickly on the scene and were able to arrest the perpetrator, according to theSchaffhauser Nachrichtennewspaper. "There is currently no danger to the public", media spokeswoman Bianca Gähweiler told the newspaper.
Serious injury to the victim
The victim is said to have been seriously injured. The "Schaffhauser Nachrichten" reported that the injured person's leg was tied up. The man was flown to hospital by rescue helicopter.
It is still unclear whether the victim and the perpetrator knew each other. The police were also unable to say how many shots were fired by the perpetrator in the evening.