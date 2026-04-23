The police have set up a screen in front of the Coop store in Thayngen SH. Bild: BRK News

Shots were fired outside a Coop in Thayngen SH on Thursday evening. A man was shot and flown to hospital by rescue helicopter.

Philipp Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you A man was shot in front of the Coop store in Thayngen SH.

The victim was seriously injured and flown to hospital.

The background to the crime is still unclear, but the perpetrator has been arrested by the police. Show more

The Coop branch in Thayngen SH was the scene of a shooting incident in the evening. One man was shot. The police confirmed the incident to "Blick".

Emergency services were quickly on the scene and were able to arrest the perpetrator, according to theSchaffhauser Nachrichtennewspaper. "There is currently no danger to the public", media spokeswoman Bianca Gähweiler told the newspaper.

Serious injury to the victim

The victim is said to have been seriously injured. The "Schaffhauser Nachrichten" reported that the injured person's leg was tied up. The man was flown to hospital by rescue helicopter.

It is still unclear whether the victim and the perpetrator knew each other. The police were also unable to say how many shots were fired by the perpetrator in the evening.