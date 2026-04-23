The police have set up a screen in front of the Coop store in Thayngen SH. Bild: BRK News

New details have emerged following the shooting incident in Thayngen SH on Thursday evening. The victim and suspect apparently knew each other, according to initial investigations by the Schaffhausen police.

Philipp Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you A man was shot in front of the Coop store in Thayngen SH.

The victim was seriously injured and airlifted to hospital.

The background to the crime is still unclear, but the perpetrator has been arrested by the police. Show more

On Thursday, shortly after 7.30 p.m., shots were fired outside the Coop store on Bahnhofstrasse in Thayngen. A third party alerted the Schaffhausen police, who responded immediately and were able to arrest the suspect on the spot. The victim, a 46-year-old Austrian, was seriously injured and flown by rescue helicopter to hospital, where he remains. The suspected murder weapon, a pistol, was seized.

According to the Schaffhausen police, initial investigations indicate that the victim and the suspect know each other. The case thus points to a personal motive, even if the exact background is still unclear. The police had already announced on Thursday evening that there was no danger to the public.

Interrogation on Friday

On Friday, April 24, 2026, the public prosecutor leading the case will conduct an interview with the accused man. She will then decide whether to apply to the compulsory measures court of the canton of Schaffhausen for pre-trial detention. The investigations are being conducted under the direction of the Schaffhausen public prosecutor's office.

Anyone who can provide relevant information about the incident - in particular photographic or video material - is asked to contact the Schaffhausen police on +41 52 624 24 24.