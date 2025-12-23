Colorful cans, strong effect. Energy drinks are coming under political scrutiny because of caffeine and sugar. (symbolic image) Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa

They promise focus, energy and performance. Politically, the consumption of energy drinks is now coming under pressure. In the Federal Parliament, the alliance for a ban on sales to young people is growing.

Jenny Keller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Energy drinks with a high caffeine content should only be allowed to be sold in Switzerland from the age of 16.

Politicians from several parties support corresponding initiatives.

Specialist agencies have been warning for years about sleep disorders, anxiety and obesity in young people.

The Federal Council has so far rejected a sales ban, but is examining a sugar limit for sweet drinks.

Manufacturers rely on personal responsibility and voluntary reductions, while critics speak of window-dressing. Show more

The current debate was triggered by a motion tabled by Benjamin Roduit, a member of the National Council from the canton of Valais. His aim is to ensure that energy drinks with more than 150 milligrams of caffeine per liter can no longer be sold to under-16s. At 320 milligrams per liter, current products are significantly higher.

The initiative is supported by politicians from the center, SP, Greens and smaller parties. The tenor: it is not about paternalism, but about protecting young people.

Young people consume the most

It is well documented that young people consume energy drinks particularly frequently. According to data from the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), young people make up the largest consumer group at 68%. Around 10% of 11 to 15-year-olds consume energy drinks several times a week.

The EFSA also warns against underestimating the effects. While a maximum daily dose of 400 milligrams of caffeine is considered acceptable for healthy adults, the authority recommends a maximum of three milligrams per kilogram of body weight for adolescents.

For a teenager weighing 50 kilograms, this is 150 milligrams per day. An amount that is already reached with two small 250 ml cans of a commercially available energy drink. And: the problem is not just the caffeine. According to prevention agencies, when combined with sugar, the result is a cocktail that is harmful to health, especially for developing nervous systems.

Coffee comparisons fall short

The manufacturers of energy drinks point out that a can contains no more caffeine than a cup of coffee. Critics, however, argue that children and young people rarely drink coffee, whereas energy drinks are consumed deliberately and often in a short space of time. They are also often combined with sport, gaming or partying.

The Swiss branch of Red Bull emphasizes that it is not aimed at children and that there are no age restrictions for caffeinated products in Switzerland. Experts counter that marketing, design and availability speak a different language.

Federal Council backs sugar instead of a ban

The Federal Council has so far been skeptical about a ban on sales. Sugar is a different matter. Here, it is recommending the adoption of a postulate from Zug Green politician Manuela Weichelt, which calls for a sugar limit of five grams per deciliter for sweet drinks to be examined.

There is currently no binding sugar limit for drinks in Switzerland. Such a limit would affect a large part of the market. For comparison: iced tea contains around eight grams, cola around nine grams and apple juice around eleven grams of sugar per deciliter.

Voluntary reduction under criticism

The beverage industry refers to voluntary measures. Around ten years ago, 15 Swiss producers pledged to reduce sugar content in the so-called Milan Declaration.

According to the manufacturers and the Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office, the average sugar content has been reduced by 13% by the end of 2024.

However, Manuela Weichelt argues that these are average values. The best-selling products have hardly changed, while new light drinks have lowered the statistical average. Transparent sales figures are lacking.

Debate is not new

The discussion is not new. Parliament dealt with energy drinks back in 2009. Back then, Zurich SP National Councillor Ricardo Lumengo submitted the motion "Protection against the misuse of energy drinks". It called for better information for young people, warnings against combining energy drinks with alcohol and a more critical review of licensing.

The Federal Council saw no need for action at the time. The existing warnings and food law were sufficient, it said. The motion was passed. Since then, the market for energy drinks has grown.

Now the Weichelt postulate is another political initiative on the table. It is expected to be dealt with in the coming spring session.